Hydra Price Tops $3.97 on Top Exchanges (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00012637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $34.13 million and approximately $222,113.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.01259501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 65.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00036946 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00392901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,070,203 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

