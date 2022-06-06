i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

IIIV stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIIV. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

