IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) vs. Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Critical Review

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC/InterActiveCorp 0.91% -1.17% -0.84% Tremor International 20.24% 14.33% 10.34%

This is a summary of recent ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and Tremor International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 0 10 0 3.00 Tremor International 0 0 5 0 3.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus price target of $148.07, suggesting a potential upside of 68.47%. Tremor International has a consensus price target of $22.80, suggesting a potential upside of 85.22%. Given Tremor International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International is more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAC/InterActiveCorp and Tremor International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 2.00 $597.55 million $0.15 585.97 Tremor International $341.95 million 2.76 $73.22 million $0.46 26.76

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International. Tremor International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tremor International beats IAC/InterActiveCorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tremor International (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

