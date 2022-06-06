IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $201.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IDEX’s first-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6% and 4.1% each. IDEX is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product portfolio, strengthening end markets and buyouts in the quarters ahead. Its acquisition of KZvalve is expected to boost its position in the agricultural product market. For 2022, it anticipates organic sales growth of 6-8% from the year-ago reported figure. Earnings are expected to be $7.50-$7.63, implying a rise from $6.30 in 2021. However, supply-chain issues, cost inflation and pandemic-led problems might affect the company. High corporate expenses add to its woes. The impacts of unfavorable movements of foreign currencies are predicted to hurt sales in the second quarter and during 2022. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.90.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX has a 1 year low of $179.30 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

