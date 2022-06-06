iMe Lab (LIME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $413,890.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $413,890.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.01572924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00393154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030956 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.