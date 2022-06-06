Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Tops $441,926.84

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 6th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $441,926.84 and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.72 or 0.00897466 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 270.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00397375 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

