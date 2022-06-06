InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Get InflaRx alerts:

IFRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut InflaRx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InflaRx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.85.

NASDAQ IFRX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $5,530,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx (Get Rating)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.