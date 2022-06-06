Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at JMP Securities

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $300.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day moving average of $195.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.78. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a current ratio of 28.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

