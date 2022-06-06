Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells 4,949 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,251.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,273. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $67.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

