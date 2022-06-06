Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

IVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.14%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

