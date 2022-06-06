Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Mortgage Capital.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.14%.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.