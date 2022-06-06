Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,290,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.58 and its 200 day moving average is $352.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

