Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $262,979,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $306.92. 3,374,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,290,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.21 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

