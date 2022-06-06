Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

