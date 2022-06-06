Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $692.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,989.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Invitae by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Invitae by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.