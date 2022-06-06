iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 42,435 shares.The stock last traded at $109.90 and had previously closed at $110.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

