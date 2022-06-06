iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Position Raised by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 543,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

ICVT traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.91. The company had a trading volume of 416,106 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.