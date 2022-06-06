iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.70

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.70 and last traded at C$27.70, with a volume of 14115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.87.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.92.
About iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)
