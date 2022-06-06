iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $73.13. 2,032,836 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

