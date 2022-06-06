iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 361,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 356,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 728,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 433,435 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,550 shares in the last quarter.

