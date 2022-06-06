iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,242,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $7.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,862 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.20. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.