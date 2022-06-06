iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $35,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $129.34 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

