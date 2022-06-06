iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,598 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,735,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,076,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,394,000 after buying an additional 92,853 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $417.67. 73,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

