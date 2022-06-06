iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105,940 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 6.6% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $37,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after buying an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,291,905. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

