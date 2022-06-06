Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Iteris stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Iteris by 80.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

