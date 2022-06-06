Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Purchased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,824 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $61,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $19,062,000. Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $7,532,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Jamf by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,000.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 10,486 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $349,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,771.

JAMF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.18. 400,071 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

