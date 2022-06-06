Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) PT Raised to C$46.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.68.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $28.82 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.