Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.28.

TSE JWEL opened at C$37.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.19. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.02 and a twelve month high of C$41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

