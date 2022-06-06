JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 868,975 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBGS. Wolfe Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

