JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) versus Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Head to Head Survey

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) and Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for JFE and Schroders, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JFE 0 3 0 0 2.00 Schroders 0 5 1 0 2.17

Schroders has a consensus price target of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.55%. Given Schroders’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schroders is more favorable than JFE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JFE and Schroders’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JFE $38.88 billion 0.18 $2.56 billion $4.45 2.74 Schroders $4.07 billion 2.49 $857.79 million N/A N/A

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than Schroders.

Risk and Volatility

JFE has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schroders has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JFE and Schroders’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JFE 6.62% 14.65% 5.69% Schroders N/A N/A N/A

About JFE (Get Rating)

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses. The company's Engineering segment engages in the engineering of energy, urban environment, steel structures and industrial machinery, recycling, and electricity retailing projects. Its Trading segment purchases, processes, and distributes steel products, raw materials for steel production, nonferrous metal products, food, etc. JFE Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Schroders (Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. The firm's alternative investments include real estate markets, emerging market debt, commodities and agriculture funds, funds of hedge funds and private equity funds of funds. It conducts an in-house research to make its investments. Schroders plc was founded on 1804 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

