J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.15 Million

Analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will post sales of $350.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.00 million and the lowest is $347.30 million. J&J Snack Foods posted sales of $324.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J&J Snack Foods.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.05. 98,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,155. J&J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $117.45 and a 12-month high of $180.92. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

