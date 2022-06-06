JMP Securities Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $43.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 131.17%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

