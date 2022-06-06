JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOAN stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $258.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 400.04%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in JOANN by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 927,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.