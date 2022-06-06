Jonathan D. Lee Sells 236 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $18,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TNET traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.27. 195,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,234. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
