JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JST. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €40.40 ($43.44) on Friday. JOST Werke has a 52-week low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 52-week high of €56.80 ($61.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.01 and a 200 day moving average of €42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.