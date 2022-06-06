Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:JWACU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 6th

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JWACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 6th. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ JWACU opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

Get Jupiter Wellness Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.