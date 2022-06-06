Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Acquired by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 121,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 698,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 440,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56,139 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

