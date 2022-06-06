Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 11.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.07. 32,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,124,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,680,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 318,928 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

