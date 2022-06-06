Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Up 4.4%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €88.30 ($94.95) and last traded at €87.40 ($93.98). Approximately 44,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €83.70 ($90.00).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRN shares. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($98.92) price objective on Krones in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($130.11) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €76.88 and a 200 day moving average of €84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

