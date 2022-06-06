Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

KUBTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.12.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.