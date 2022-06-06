Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Decreases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe accounts for 4.3% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned 0.12% of RenaissanceRe worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RNR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.16. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,100. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.20.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

