Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $738,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 0.3% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after acquiring an additional 377,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.73.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $200.33. 19,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.59 and a 200-day moving average of $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.