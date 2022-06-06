Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,528 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,478,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PEP traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $165.32. 73,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,036. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.16. The company has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.