Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,453 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.59.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 105,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,941. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29. The stock has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

