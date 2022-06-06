Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,583 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,454,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $206.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,239. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.66 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average is $223.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

