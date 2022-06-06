Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,289,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $473.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.14 and a 200-day moving average of $529.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

