Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of LE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $2,845,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

