Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $10.46 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 147,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,464,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after acquiring an additional 587,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 363,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,272,245. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $78.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

