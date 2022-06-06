Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,648 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.91. 34,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,564. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.00.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.