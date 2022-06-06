Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRCDF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

