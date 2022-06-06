Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRCDF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a C$46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

