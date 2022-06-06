Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$50.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$41.54 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

